On January 6, 2022 it opens in Mexico Y Latin America the movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, this takes place in the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi and takes us to know his adventure in Europe as part of their internships at the Endeavor Heroes Agency.

But, something that fans of Mexico Y Latin America from My hero academia it was the confirmation of the great quantity of heroes of the region. All thanks to a map that can be seen in the film, it shows the main places that the main villain will attack.

Image only illustrative of MHA Fandom

According to the plan of the main villain of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, they planted bombs in cities with the highest concentrations of heroes. These detonations will create chaos in the quirks of these people unleashing disorder. Three of the cities that we see on the map are located in Latin America: Mexico City, Buenos Aires Y Brasilia.

Does this mean that we will see heroines and heroes from these countries in the main series? We do not know yet, although this possibility had already been speculated with the introduction of Mirko to the manga.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission arrives in Mexico and Latin America

Whether we see these heroines and heroes on screen, this can cheer up their fans of Mexico Y Latin America Let’s see My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission on January 6, 2022 in theaters. This film arrives in its original language with Spanish subtitles, as well as in its dubbed version in Latin Spanish.

Do you have everything to give the Plus Ultra? Also, if you are not a fan of the franchise and My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission It will be your first approach to her, do not worry. You don’t have to be a fan of this work at heart to enjoy this superhero movie.

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: