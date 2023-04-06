The Tolima Sports coach, Hernan Torreshad a false start this Wednesday in the prelude to the Copa Sudamericana match against Puerto Cabello.

Deportes Tolima returns to the Copa Sudamericana after its last participation in 2021, in which it finished in last place in the group stage with three draws and three losses. Like Puerto Cabello, the Colombian team managed to reach the group stage of this year’s cup, after defeating Junior Fútbol Club 1-0.

Tolima, champion of the Colombian league on three occasions, will seek to show its best side in the Copa Sudamaricana, by placing eighth in the First Category A of Colombia, with three draws and two wins.

Torres false start

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima. See also Beijing 2022, blue gold in curling with Constantini-Mosaner. Silver pilgrim in the cross-country sprint Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

DT Torres had offensive behavior towards a journalist, after the pre-game press conference.

After speaking to the media, Torres thought he was offline and with a closed microphone.

“Can I talk now or not?” he asked. Then he attacked the Ondas de Ibagué journalist, Iván Lozano.

“I’m going to that one from Ondas de Ibagué with everything…”, said the counselor in an audio that is already going through social networks.

“Did you see how I killed him? Did I kill him or not? I have never been… You are misinformed. And that’s not a surprise, it’s football… Did I kill him or not kill him with quality?… “Added the coach without realizing that his phrases were heard by some journalists.

His words have already generated the rejection of some journalists who cover the information of the red wine group.

