Parliamentary elections | The “price” of one vote for the party leader was more than 80 euros, he was left behind: “It was a big disappointment”

More than half of the elected MPs kept their election money in the dark during the elections. Those selected must submit a financial declaration to the authority by June 5.

His parliamentary seat renovated the center Markus Lohi rises to the top of the election money comparison, when looking at the campaign funding of those who passed and the number of votes achieved.

The vice president of his party received 4,634 votes. According to the advance announcement, Lohi spent 61,000 euros on his campaign. Thus, the “price” for one vote was more than 13 euros.

Lohi, who competed in the constituency of Lapland, tells HS that collecting money was not difficult in these elections.

“It probably showed that during the corona period I defended balance quite strongly. That, in addition to the restrictions, we take into account, for example, the survival of companies in the tourism industry.”

Lohi only settles a part of the campaign invoice itself, about 3,800 euros. Electoral support for him came from, among others, companies, Mara representing the tourism and restaurant industry, and the Pro Markkinatalous election association funded by the business community.

Markus Lohi (center) and chairman Annika Saarikko at the central election supervisors at the party office in Helsinki on April 2, 2023.

Salmon a vote is not necessarily the most expensive among those elected to parliament.

A considerable amount of election funding has remained in the dark for the time being, because only less than half of the elected MPs have submitted a voluntary advance notification to the authority.

Among the passers-by who made the announcement, they also spent more than ten euros per vote Timo Mehtälä (center), Tiina Elo (green), Antti Kurvinen (center), Hanna Huttunen (center) and Saara Hyrkko (green).

To the number of votes among others, the outgoing chairman of the Sdp, the prime minister, seems to have run the most affordable campaigns among the passers-by Sanna Marin (1.3 euros per vote) and basic Finns Petri Huru (1.1 euros per vote).

A “some therapist” who entered the parliament from the list of the Social Democrats Ville Merinen according to his advance announcement, he spent only 0.4 euros per one vote. Renewed his seat as a Member of Parliament Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps) again announced its election budget as a round zero euros.

Parliamentary several candidates who spent a lot of money per vote were left outside the doors.

Chairman of the Korjausliike party Petri Roininen “paid” as much as 81 euros for one vote. The repair shop used to be called Sininen välävisuus. It was founded in 2017 by MPs who famously left Basic Finns.

Roininen’s campaign cost 50,000 euros, and 615 people voted for him in the elections. He tells HS that he paid all the expenses himself “because of independence”. More than half of the amount went to television advertising.

“The result was a big disappointment. I traveled a lot in the election markets and met thousands of people. I also got a lot of support on social media, but the support didn’t convert into votes.”

What did you get from the election?

“The coming weeks will show the continuation. We have a program to fix Finland’s public finances and make the national economy grow. We got that message across a lot.”

Everyone’s the average election budget of the candidates who submitted an advance notice was around 9,400 euros. An average of 9.4 euros was “paid” for one vote.

The advance notice includes a plan for funding sources and what the money will be used for. Making a declaration before the election is voluntary, but it is useful for the voter who wants to know, for example, what kind of entities are financing the candidate.

It is usual for the information in the preliminary announcement to differ from the final election financing announcements, because campaign plans can live right up to the last meters.

Those elected to Parliament must submit the actual election financing declaration to the State Audit Office by June 5.

The center Lohi made a voluntary announcement more than two weeks before the actual election day. According to him, it is “fair game” that the funding is announced before the elections.

“I have nothing to be ashamed of, for example, announcing that companies support me,” says Lohi.

Roininen of the repair shop, on the other hand, says that he worked as CEO of a listed company for a long time in an environment based on transparency and openness.

“There was no question whether I would report or not.”