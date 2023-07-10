Monday, July 10, 2023, 10:09



The Department of Tourism of the Municipality of Mula has presented its program of summer cultural and tourist activities. Among the offer, the guided visit to the Roman villa of Los Villaricos stands out (Friday, July 14 and Saturday, August 5 and 19, at 8:00 p.m.), and the option ‘Villaricos with the palate’, which in addition to the guided tour will offer a dinner with wine tasting (Friday, July 28 and August 25, at 8:00 p.m.). The Roman site will also receive visitors to see the excavation work in the open on Thursday, July 20, at 9 am.

‘Historical mule + vermú’ is another of the scheduled offers, which will be held on Saturday, August 12 and consists of a guided tour of the city’s historic complex. On Friday, July 14, the hiking route will start through the viewpoints of Mula, from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. The route through the churches and the visit to the Santa Espina will take place on Saturdays, July 15 and August 19. The visit to the exterior of the Vélez castle will be on Friday, July 21 and August 18, and the ‘Historical mule + local products’ route will take place on Saturdays, July 22 and August 26. The program is completed with concerts and festivals.