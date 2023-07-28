Maggie Robertson, known for her towering roles in both Resident Evil Village and God of War Ragnarök, is set to play Orin the Red in Baldur’s Gate 3.

While we have known about her inclusion for a while now, with developer Larian confirming it to our Bertie earlier in the month, her magical, menace of a character had remained largely under wraps until now. However, new details have now been released about this “grandmaster of murder”.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Maggie Robertson on becoming a shapeshifting evil.

In a new video, Robertson introduces her upcoming villain as “affectionately unhinged”, revealing that players won’t know when she is about to pop up in Balder’s Gate 3 thanks to her shapeshifting abilities. In fact, Orin is able to take the form of anyone – “perhaps even someone in your camp”.

Orin is “incredibly tricksy”, Robertson explained, and will use “all of her while to get what she wants”.

Meanwhile, Orin’s relationship with her blade weapons is a very intimate one, with Robertson saying they feel “very real and personified to her”.

As Orin, Robertson joins JK Simmons’ General Ketheric Thorm and Jason Isaacs’ Lord Enver Gortash to complete the “unholy triumvirate” of villains in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can see Orin in all her malicious glory in the video above.



The “unholy triumvirate” of villains in Baldur’s Gate 3 seems… friendly. | Image credit: Larian

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch on 3rd August for PC. Meanwhile, the game’s PlayStation 5 version will launch slightly later – directly up against Starfield on 6th September.

In the meantime, there’s a fresh Humble Bundle offering featuring more from the Baldur’s Gate franchise, if you fancy something to do while you wait.