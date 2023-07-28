Home page politics

Back in October 2022, there was an explosion on a Crimean bridge connecting mainland Russia and the peninsula across the Kerch Strait. (Archive photo) © dpa

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented its new sea drone at an arms fair. Their range is said to extend to the Crimean Bridge.

Kyiv – The use of drones is an integral part of modern warfare. In the Ukraine war, too, there is a constant interplay of air supremacy in the combat zones. Ukraine recently proved that drones are not only active from the air with its attack on the Crimean Bridge. There a marine drone exploded out of the water and left serious damage. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has now presented a new maritime attack drone. It’s called Magura V5.

Ukraine’s new sea fleet could reach Crimean bridge

At this year’s International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul, IDEF 2023, details of the new Ukrainian unmanned watercraft were presented. The name Magura is an abbreviation for “Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus”, which can be translated as “Maritime unmanned autonomous robotic machine”.

According to the Ukrainian site Industrial Portal the Magura V5 is a multipurpose surface ship of the latest generation. It was developed by the Ukrainian state company SpetsTechnoExport and is versatile. In addition to reconnaissance missions or patrols, the sea drone should also be able to carry out attacks.

Visually, the Magura V5 resembles a speedboat with a pointed hull. According to the developers, the shape should help make it more difficult for the vehicle to be detected by radar systems, while at the same time the vehicle should be highly manoeuvrable. The maritime drone is 5.5 meters long and 1.5 meters wide. The top speed is 42 knots, which is about 75 kilometers per hour. The Magura V5 has a range of 833 kilometers and can carry loads of up to 320 kilograms.

So far there is no verifiable information about the use of the new sea drone in the Ukraine war. Black kamikaze drones have been mentioned in reports of the recent Crimean Bridge attack – the Magura drone is also black. With its enormous range, it would be able to reach both the Crimean Bridge, which is important for Putin, and the port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Ukraine raised funds for sea drone fleet

The vehicle was developed by the Ukrainian company SpetsTechnoExport. She presented other inventions at IDEF 2023, such as a rocket launcher designed by local engineers. Last year, Ukraine called for donations to build its own sea drones. The goal was to launch a fleet of sea drones through the donation portal United24 finance. By the end of July, the platform raised nearly $424 million. The money will be divided into several projects. The price of a Magura drone was endowed with 250,000 US dollars (230,000 euros). (aa)