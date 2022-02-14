While a new Fire Emblem game was one of the predictions from the past Nintendo Direct, with many pointing to a remake of Path of Radiance, the official announcement was something that not many saw coming. Once again, Koei Tecmo and Nintendo are collaborating to offer a Musou, only this time focused on the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a Musou that continues the story of the previous installment in the series, similar to what happened with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Y breath of the wild. To celebrate this announcement, the official Nintendo UK account has shared 26 new images which give us a better look at this new title.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022. In related topics, here you can check the most important announcements from the past Nintendo Direct.

Via: NintendoUK.