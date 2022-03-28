Sadly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It still does not have a release date after the cyber attack it suffered Toei animated. The good news is that, despite this, its producers have no intention of slowing down the promotional material for this film, and a new poster shows us the different characters that will be part of this feature film.

Via Twitterthe account of DBSChronicles has shared this new poster, which is slightly different from the one we had previously that also showed us the entire cast of Superhero.

[AnimeJapan2022]#DragonBallSuperSuperHero All Movie Characters, but with some differences: – NEW Broly pose

– NO Chelye in the AnimeJapan poster

– Yajirobe & Karin’s size DECREASED

– WORKSHOP Dende

– Trunks now in Vegeta family Thoughts on these changes? 🤔

(pics via @pekindaq) pic.twitter.com/B3HWgCfHic — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) March 27, 2022

This time we can see a few variations to some of the characters, and we really don’t know why. Perhaps the arrival of this poster is a good sign for the future of superherobut it is best not to have very high expectations regarding its new release date.

Publisher’s note: It is definitely unfortunate that Super Hero has been left without a release date, but we must understand that this was not Toei Animation’s fault. This film is extremely important to both them and the fans, so they must make sure everything is in order for its release.

Via: comic book