Adam like Vin Diesel: the reconstruction that sent social media into a tailspin

Adam looked like Vin Diesel: a tweet that proposed a fake 3D reconstruction of the face of the first man was enough to literally send social networks into a tailspin.

The protagonist of the bizarre makeover was the Alamo Drafthouse, a company that also manages a chain of cinemas in the United States.

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P – Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

“Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, could have been,” the company wrote in a report. tweet in which was also attached the photo with the face very similar to that of the actor protagonist of the Fast and Furious saga.

The tweet quickly went viral, collecting almost 300,000 likes. Obviously, no investigation has ever been carried out, nor has Princeton ever released a similar photo.

“Just to remind us that we are a cinema, not a scientific magazine”, the company later underlined, which certainly obtained the visibility it was certainly looking for on social networks.