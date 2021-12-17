Home page politics

Previously unpublished text messages from January 6th paint a shocking picture. Even Trump’s son Donald Junior appealed to his father.

Washington DC – What really happened on January 6, 2021? Many consider the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of the former US President Donald Trump as a dark day in history, some even as an attempted coup. The events have burned themselves into the collective memory of the United States. In the end there were five deaths, global headlines and a shaken American democracy.

The nine-member committee of inquiry in the US Congress has been working on the investigation for months. So far mostly hidden – but new revelations now give explosive insights. In the center: Donald Trump *. There is consensus that the ex-president contributed to an escalation with his “Big Lie”, the myth of a stolen US election. In an impeachment procedure, however, he was acquitted. However, it is a fact that Trump did nothing for hours to end the attack on the Capitol. It was not until the summer that the Republican transfigured January 6th and spoke to the conservative television station Fox News with flowery words of “love in the air”. Another dangerous reinterpretation of the facts.

Meanwhile, a poll by Quinnipiac University in October 2021 shows that two-thirds of Republicans would storm the Capitol * not rate it as an attack on the government. And almost 80 percent of party supporters believed that Trump had little to no responsibility for the escalation of violence. However, the latest information speaks a very different language.

Donald Trump’s role in storming the US Capitol: “Love in the Air”

If you think back to January 6th, images appear in your mind’s eye that could have come straight from a civil war. Unleashed, violent supporters of the then president who beat up police officers, stormed through the Capitol, this centerpiece of US democracy, posed for photos and videos and left a trail of devastation.

Controversial family relationships: Donald Trump Junior and father Donald Trump (archive image) © Douglas P. Defelice / afp

Memories of a downright hunt down politicians come up. The descriptions of the left democratic MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who feared for her life. The tweet from a Reuters journalist who wrote: “I heard at least three different rioters in the Capitol who said they were hoping to find Vice President Mike Pence * and have him executed by suspecting him on a tree in the Hang up Capitol Hill. ”Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, was also threatened with death.

Of all people, Marc Meadows, former Chief of Staff of Trump, could help clarify the role of Donald Trump *. As US media reported, Meadows handed over 9,000 pages of documents to the panel, including numerous SMS messages from Trump’s inner circle. But after Meadows had already handed over the material, he now refuses to testify before the committee of inquiry. The House of Representatives then voted in favor of indicting the former chief of staff. With the votes of the Democratic majority, the case was referred on Tuesday (December 14, 2021) to the responsible federal attorney, who must decide whether he will charge Meadows with “attempting to obstruct an investigation by Congress”.

Trump: explosive SMS revelations on January 6th – even son called for the ex-US president to intervene

But the treasure trove of documents incriminating the ex-president is now in the hands of the body. They are supposed to prove that numerous Republicans from Congress sent messages to Meadows, who was in the White House, calling on Donald Trump to act in panic. “The president must stop this immediately,” quoted Republican MP Liz Cheney from the documents on Monday. This was reported by, among others New York Times.

Messages from Donald Trump Junior are also apparently among them. “He has to condemn this shit immediately,” the Trump son wrote aloud Politico at Meadows. “We need an address from the Oval Office. He has to lead now. It all went too far and got out of control, ”it continues. Another MP became clear: “Tell them to go home.” Fox News presenters also contacted Marc Meadows. For example, Trump-loyal Laura Ingraham texted: “Hey Mark, the President has to tell the people in the Capitol to go home … that hurts us all … he’s destroying his legacy.”

Text messages from US Congress: what did Donald Trump know? Committee in Search of the Truth

“It’s really bad up here on the hill,” said another message. “The president has to stop this as soon as possible,” wrote another person. “Now fix that,” demanded one MP. But it wasn’t until around 4 p.m. that Donald Trump published a video in which he asked his supporters to go home. At a time when the pack had raged through the US Congress for hours.

For Cheney, one of the few Republicans who openly criticizes Trump and serves on the investigative committee, the question of guilt is clear. In her address, she further said that Trump had refused to intervene for 187 minutes – “at a time when the action of our President was essential and, due to the oath on our constitution, which he had escorted, was imperative.” And so she came to a clear conclusion: “The White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol. MPs, journalists and others wrote to Mark Meadows that an attack was under way. ”

The committee made it clear on Tuesday that it was trying to prove a crime to Donald Trump. The statements of Marc Meadow would be essential for this. He is considered one of the few people who could explain why Trump actually refrained from intervening for hours. “Has Donald Trump corrupted, by action or omission, attempting to obstruct or impede the official procedures of Congress for counting votes?” Asked Liz Cheney. It remains to be seen whether all of this will actually have legal consequences for Donald Trump. (aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.