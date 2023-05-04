Joe Biden and Donald Trump could compete again for the Presidency of the United States in the 2024 elections. Although both politicians confirmed their electoral intentions, the confirmation of their respective parties in the Democratic and Republican conventions is still pending. Will the 2020 election contest in the US be repeated? We cover it in this program.
#America #Biden #Trump #presidential #elections
