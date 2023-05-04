Born in 1982 in Valenciennes, graduated from the Lille Institute of Political Studies, Gerald Darmanin – now the protagonist of a bitter controversy over migrants with the Italian government – began his political career as a collaborator of MEP Jacques Toubon in 2005 and in the ranks of the Gaullist UMP party, then led by Jacques Chirac.

Belonging to a middle-class family – his father ran a bistro in Valenciennes while his mother worked as a cleaner and receptionist in a building belonging to the Bank of France – Darmanin was mayor of Tourcoing from 2014 to 2017 and before that regional councilor of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais.

Very close in his first years in politics to UMP deputy Christian Vanneste, in 2017 Darmanin – in recent weeks under pressure in France for the management of public order in relation to protests against the pension reform – was appointed Minister of Action and of the Public Accounts of the Philippe government before becoming Minister of the Interior of the Castex government in 2020. Position confirmed in May 2022 in the Borne government. Darmanin, a rape accusation behind her and then shelved, has published two books: ‘Chroniques de l’ancien monde. Quand la droite s’est perdue’ (2017) and ‘Le Séparatisme islamiste’ (2021).