In search of stability during his last year in office and, in the midst of the wave of resignations from his allies, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave an ultimatum to those who seek to depart from their positions to seek the nomination of Morena to The presidency. The president’s party has swept the last elections, so the pro-government candidate is, in practice, the favourite.