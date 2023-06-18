During the recent Netflix Tudum The official trailer for has been revealed Berlinthe spin-off series de The Paper House.

Originally produced by Aerial 3 before being purchased by NetflixThe House of Cards is a Spanish crime drama starring a gang of robbers.

Among the main characters of the series we find the Professor (Álvaro Morte), the mastermind behind the robbery of the state mint. Among the members of the gang set up by the Professor we find his half-brother Andres de Fonollosathat is to say Berlin (Pedro Alonso). Due to some unforeseen circumstances several main characters lose their lives during the robbery, including Berlin himself at the end of the second part of the series.

Despite his departure, Alonso has still appeared in subsequent installments of the series since the writers they included him in several flashbacks. As for the spin-off that will star the character, it was officially revealed shortly before the release of the final episodes of Paper House, with filming that would have begun in Paris on October 3, 2021. You can find the official Berlin trailer at the head of the article.

In addition to the already mentioned Alonso, the Berlin cast will involve Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julio Peña, Joel Sánchez, Julien Paschal, Yuri D. Brown, Marcel Gonzalez, Miko Jarry and Rachel Lascar.