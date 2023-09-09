





13:00 Is Mexico ready to have a female president? © France 24

For the first time, two women with a real chance of winning will compete to reach the Zócalo in the 2024 elections. Claudia Sheinbaum will go for the ruling party, Morena, while for the unprecedented opposition alliance – which brought together two historic rivals, the PRI and the PAN- the candidate will be Xóchitl Galvez. An unprecedented scenario in a macho society, in which 426 femicides were registered in the first six months of 2023. Is this a sign that the social fabric is changing?