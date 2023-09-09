According to the records of the Qalyubia Security Directorate, the police received a report from the residents of the village of Shubra Shehab, which is affiliated with the Al-Qanater Charitable Center, that they had arrested two people who had stolen several iron doors of the village’s cemetery.

A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that, “in the presence of the policemen and their handover of the two arrested persons, they confessed to forming a gang with a third person (a fugitive), who had specialized for some time in stealing iron doors from cemeteries to sell them, due to the high iron prices.”

According to the source, “when the people were surprised by the disappearance of the doors of the cemeteries of the village, they prepared an ambush at night to find out who was stealing the doors. Indeed, they managed to seize two while they loaded the doors on a tricycle, while a third escaped before the residents could catch him.”

The security source indicated that “5 doors were seized with the accused, in addition to equipment used to remove the doors from their places.”

The two defendants instructed about the data of the third fugitive, as the police intensified their efforts to apprehend him, and the authorities decided to appoint police patrols to the aforementioned cemeteries.

The Public Prosecution decided to imprison the two arrested suspects, and ordered the police to quickly apprehend the fugitive suspect, as well as to intensify investigations into the merchants who buy the stolen items.