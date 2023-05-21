The political crisis in Ecuador worsened this week. President Guillermo Lasso decreed the so-called “cross death”, thereby avoiding the possibility of being dismissed by the National Assembly, which was advancing a political trial against him. With this legal figure, the Assembly is dissolved, early legislative and presidential elections are called, and the head of state is allowed to rule under decree for a maximum period of six months. We analyze it in this edition of Here America.

