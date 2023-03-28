





13:33 Activists warn of the environmental impact of the AMLO project © France 24

The International Tribunal for the Rights of Nature, an institution established by citizens to investigate and publicize violations of them, demand that the construction of the Mayan Train, the flagship project of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, be halted. The deforestation of the jungle, water pollution, and dispossession and expropriation of land are some of the consequences that Mayan communities have faced since the works began.