Sonora.-It was in an animal shelter located in Invasion Nueva Ilusión, in the city of hermosillowhere lovers of foreign thingsand they stole a tiger named Baluma during the afternoon of this Monday.

After realizing what had happened, the owner of the feline went to social networks to ask the population for help and filed a corresponding complaint with the authorities, who immediately deployed a search operation.

“I just ask that they return it to me,” said the woman identified as Jenny on social media.

“If anyone knows, if anyone saw it, help me,” he added.

Similarly, he explained that the six-year-old Bengal tiger was stolen around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, March 27. The caretaker even said that she noticed the theft when she discovered damage to the main doors of the cage.

According to local media, Jenny declared that five men drugged the animal with tranquilizers and then took it away. When filing the complaint, the woman presented the registration key and the permits granted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sagarpa) to be able to keep the specimen.

Given the facts, the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office went to the animal shelter to begin the relevant investigations. However, the agents assured that they did not find witnesses to what happened.