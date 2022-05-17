Saltillo.- Relatives are desperately looking for the girl Aitana Leija Valdez two years old, who disappeared in the municipality of Saltillo, CoahuilaAccording to the mother, the minor’s father took her away and never returned her.

Jacqueline, mother of Aitana Leijaannounced that his ex-partner, father of the minor, took her away and when she wanted to get it back after the agreed coexistence, she found her playing with the man in the patio of the house, she wanted to take it away but several people snatched it from her.

These events were recorded on May 11, that day the mother asked the Women’s Empowerment Centerwho granted him temporary custody, since neither of them had it.

Although the mother obtained temporary custody, the father did not want to hand her over, the mother stated that her ex-partner told her that the girl would disappearan action that he apparently fulfilled, since when elements of the Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office They went to search the house in search of Aitana, she was no longer there.

Mrs. Jaqueline revealed to the Zócalo outlet that her ex-partner’s family denies knowing him, she fears that the man has taken the girl out of the city, that he does not take good care of him and that he is at risk.

Given the facts, the Prosecutor for Missing Persons of Coahuila issued a search card to find the minor, who is white, straight hair, blond and thin.

If you know the whereabouts of the minor, please call 911 or 844 415 11 15 or 555 346 25 16