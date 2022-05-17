“jodie”, will be the spin-off of “Would give” which will be directed by Grace Edwards and will have the voice of Tracee Ellis Ross in the voice of the protagonist. Initially, it was thought that it was going to be a series, however, according to the official media Variety, it has already been confirmed that it will hit the screens as a feature film.

New project from MTV Entertainment Studios will focus on Jodie LandonDaria’s African-American friend from Lawndale High School, and will mark a milestone as it will be the first adult animated show starring a black woman in 20 years.

YOU CAN SEE: “The boys 3”, official trailer: ‘Captain America’, mystery and a lot of blood in brutal progress

Jodie Landon was Daria’s African-American friend. Photo: MTV Studios

What will we see in the movie “Jodie”?

The animated feature film, which was initially going to be broadcast by Comedy Central, will now be distributed by Paramount, a production company that is still deciding which platform it will be released on.

The film will show Jodie graduating from college and working as an intern for the prestigious technology firm Firstfinity.

What characters will be present in “Jodie”?

The full description of the characters and their voice actor can be found below.