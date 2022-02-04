Her family took her to the shelter to have her put down, she was so fat she couldn’t even move but look at her today

Today we tell you the story of a female Chihuahua named Rosemary. When she arrived at the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana shelter last June, she could barely move about how fat she was.

The volunteers at the facility could see her pain and sadness in her eyes and immediately vowed that they would do anything to help her and see her. run and play.

Rosemary was abandoned to the refuge from her family, from those people who were supposed to love her and take care of her.

They showed up in front of the volunteers, asking them to suppress it, insisting that she was now old and had many health problems.

The boys in front of that request immediately showed themselves indignant and they realized that there was something strange behind the behavior of those owners. They agreed to take the female Chihuahua into the facility without telling them that they would not have suppressed it.

The puppy was so fat that he couldn’t even move. Thanks to the care of those loving people and a focused dog food diet like her, Rosemary soon started to lose weight.

Do the water treadmill a couple of times a week. He eats some special food and goes out into the yard with the other dogs, where he can move freely. This helped her a lot. From the moment she lost the first few pounds, she became much more active. Today his sparkling personality lights up the room.

When Rosemary arrived at the shelter she was lethargic is depressed, today she is a little dog completely reborn and this only thanks to the care and patience of the volunteers.

Her former family wanted to put her to sleep forever, only because it would be too hard to fight with her. We hope they can see her today in the photos of the shelter, happy and full of energy. We can say that his abandonment was one blessing!