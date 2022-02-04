The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced that it had successfully treated a 28-year-old wife from pre-cancerous changes in the uterus, after she was diagnosed at Khalifa City Health Center in Abu Dhabi, noting that she provided high-level care to cervical cancer patients. The best examination services including medical consultations, Pap smears and HPV tests, using the latest technology and by highly qualified medical staff.

The doctor, obstetrics and gynecologist at the Madinat Khalifa Health Center, Shahd Faisal Al-Ayla, said that the patient visited the center to conduct the necessary examination to find out the reasons for not being pregnant despite the passage of two years since her marriage, and after the initial medical examination of the patient, and a Pap smear, which showed the presence of changes She was transferred to the Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi, where the specialized medical team followed up her condition and conducted further medical examinations to confirm her condition.

She explained that in light of the results of the medical examinations conducted for the patient, the medical team decided to refer her to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for colposcopy, where a biopsy was taken from the cervix; It was confirmed that she had low-grade pre-cancerous intraepithelial changes of the cervix, and the appropriate treatment was provided to the patient, and she witnessed a remarkable improvement in her condition in light of the early detection of her pre-cancerous changes in the cervix.

SEHA confirmed that cervical cancer can be prevented and treated with high efficiency, and the most important component of its prevention is the provision of vaccination against human papillomavirus for girls from 13 to 26 years of age, and for all women who have not been vaccinated before, and we recommend getting the vaccination A few years before the girls’ marriage, and that through vaccination and early examination, we can eradicate and cure cervical cancer, noting that it provides high-level services for cervical examination and treatment, and encourages women to undergo the necessary examinations, as “SEHA” provided carefully designed examination packages to prevent this. the disease.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

