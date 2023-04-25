Henry Rojasis one of the players most remembered by the fans of Millonarios, the former Colombian soccer player He had a successful stint with the Albiazul team between 2016 and 2018and scored one of the most important goals in the history of the capital team.

(It may also be of interest to you: Alberto Gamero explodes for the concerts in El Campín).

‘Spicy’ words that opened debate

In the last hours, the ibaguereño granted an interview in Snail Radio and left some statements that generated controversy in the country, when talking about his time at Atlético Nacional and millionaires.

The 35-year-old former player was consulted about his experience in both clubs and “without mincing words”, revealed that he has better memories of his time at the blue ballet.

Henry Rojas with the Millonarios jacket

I decipher it as: Nacional, the popular team and Millionaires, the heart team. It is the interpretation of what I saw because I was in those two processes. I lived the good and the not so good. It is the comparison that I was able to perceive from their fans ”, he affirmed.

(Read here: Millionaires of ‘El Dorado’, the best team in the world).

But the controversy did not stop there, Henry, who made his professional debut at the purslane club and won two local titles, indicated that: “Nacional is the team that is always in fashion because of its game, its history, for a soccer city, for many things, because it was the best team of the decade where they won everything and captured more fans and generations”.

In addition, Henry Rojas stated that “Millionaires is a team that the fan believes, believes and believes with few title results. That is where I value and total admiration for the fan who always lives with the desire to be champion”.

15 Star Celebrations with Millionaires

Henry Rojas and Luis Manuel Seijas Photo: Efe and Carlos Ortega. WEATHER Archive

Henry Rojas was key for the albiazul team to embroider the star 15 on the shield, his goal in the 2017 Clausura final against Santa Fe Independent It allowed the blue ballet to keep the tournament crown after defeating its backyard rival by an aggregate score of 3-2.

Although the celebration lasted for days throughout the country, the ibaguereño revealed that could not celebrate the title with Millionaires in style and that after several years he remembers that historic goal with more nostalgia.

After the celebration I had to go home because the next day I had surgerysince he was injured. Today he valued the goal more than at that time, because it is a reality. It was something mythical, a gift that God gave me for this career that I had”, concluded the former Colombian soccer player.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news