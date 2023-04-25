Ice hockey | Emil Larmi reset Skellefteå and repelled Växjö to become Swedish champion again

Växjö Lakers won their fourth championship since 2015 in the Swedish SHL league on Monday.

Växjö is the same in Swedish hockey as Tappara in Finland. On Monday, the Växjö Lakers won their fourth championship since 2015 in the Swedish SHL league, when they defeated Skellefteå 3–0 in the final series on their home ice and took the gold with a 4–1 victory.

Växjö’s Finnish goalkeeper Emil Larmi pulled off an acrobatic save in the first period, which is talked about in Sweden for a long time. Larmi, who blocked all 18 shots in the match, saved the situation like a miracle.

Växjö’s victory and championship began to loom at the end of the second period, when Robert Rosen gave the home team a 1–0 lead just six seconds before the second period break. Växjö scored their two goals in the third period in the end to an empty goal.

Along with Larmi, the Finnish players in Växjö’s championship team included a defender Miika Koivisto and the attacker Kalle Kossila.