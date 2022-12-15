Fans of the DC Universe are in mourning. henry cavill officially announced that he will not return as Superman in upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery projects despite having appeared in the movie “Black Adam.” In this regard, the actor had an important meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safranthe producers who will now have to create a new cinematographic universe.

The news comes on the heels of the cancellation of “Wonder Woman 3” and continues to make it clear that the DCEU it will be completely reset.

Henry Cavill’s farewell

“ I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and I have bad news. After all, I will not return as Superman ”, Cavill declared at the beginning of his statement.

Statement from Henry Cavill in which he announces his departure as Superman. Photo: Henry Cavill/Instagram

The 39-year-old actor explained that, despite the fact that the studio gave him permission to announce his “return last October”, everything has turned upside down and his days at DC are over.

“This news is not the easiest, but that’s life,” he lamented. “The change of command is something that happens. I respect that,” he added.

What happened at the meeting with James Gunn?

James Gunn also announced on his networks a bit of what happened at the meeting with Henry, but not before revealing that he and Peter have a Clark Kent movie planned.

James Gunn tweet after meeting with Henry Cavill. Photo: James Gunn/Twitter

“In the initial stage, our story will focus on an early stage of Superman’s life So the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he explained.

However, the also director of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and “The Suicide Squad” clarified that, although the actor will not be there now, the door for his return remains ajar.