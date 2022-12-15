You hear it buzzing more often: a happy person prefers to live “not a day without Bach”, so certainly not a holiday. Thus wins in the wake of the Matthew Passion Bach’s Christmas music is also gaining ground. No Easter without passion? So no Christmas without it Christmas Oratorio.

The Nederlands Kamerkoor started its Christmas tradition in 2012 and since then annually performs all six parts – together two and a half hours of music. Bach never explicitly intended that we listen to them as a whole: originally they are separate cantatas for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Third Day (1734), and January 1, 2 and 6 (1735), or New Year’s Day, the Sunday after New Year’s Day and Epiphany (6 January). But once you get used to hearing the parts as a whole, you are lost. This year the Netherlands Bach Society is only performing the first three cantatas – dramaturgically defensible and certainly also easier to digest. But how you miss the echo aria with its devout exclamations of “yes yes!” (happy with the savior) and “no no” (afraid of him), the sublime swinging choirs Ehre sei dir Gott gesungen and Herr, get used to that falsche Feinde and the intimate Epiphany coral An deiner Krippe.

Shepherd oboe and angel flute

One annually Christmas Oratorio listening to it is as much a season-marking pleasure as any year Matthew. You get to know the music better. And as it goes, it always raises new questions. Why does Bach use percussion and brass instruments in his Christmas music, but not in his passions? Because birth is a celebration, and death is not: with the Resurrection on Easter the trumpets are heard again. And why does Bach allow the oboes to take center stage in some arias and the traverso or a trumpet in others? Because oboes assist the earthly (shepherds, Mary), the heavenly and the trumpet the royal whistle. See the opening chorus Jauchzet, frohlocket!which brings instant Christmas cheer with timpani blows and jubilant trumpets: banish complaining, raise merry cheer.

The Nederlands Kamerkoor – on tour through eight halls – performs it Christmas Oratorio annually with a different baroque orchestra. This year it is the French Les Talens Lyriques by Christophe Rousset. Like his younger compatriot Raphaël Pichon – current hero of baroque music – Rousset is not afraid to look for liveliness in extremely high tempos. For the strings, the opening chorus even explores the limits of dexterity, but it’s amazing: these players are so virtuoso that they follow Rousset without losing clarity. The same applies to the Chamber Choir, which strings lithe and radiant fugue to chorale. In this way, the impression of the first choir remains intact for six cantatas: fast, clean, clear and delicate, this performance is choral and instrumental, with careful textual accents and contrasts and four almost ideal soloists. Special mention deserves the basso continuo group, which rolls out bass lines beautifully fluently and yet firmly strung: an attraction for the ear.

Farewell to Shunske Sato

The disadvantage of such a virtuoso, moving performance with top soloists in a large concert hall like TivoliVredenburg: you miss an intimate, tranquil Christmas feeling. At the Netherlands Bach Society – ten times in eight cities – that feeling was fully present on Thursday in the Grote Kerk in Naarden (bell chimes, radiant musicians, mulled wine smell).

Distinguished by artistic director/violinist Shunske Sato, this performance is also numerically more intimate: a much smaller choir (beautiful in the chorales) than the Chamber Choir, with fewer ‘soloistic’ instrumentalists in the orchestra and (compared to Rousset’s quartet) chamber music vocal soloists. Sato effectively pumps energy and joy into the notes, but leaves contrasts in the text somewhat underexposed.

The chosen setup with two other short works as an introduction to Bach’s cantatas does not work optimally: Bach’s magnificent opening chorus has to roll out organically from a chorus by GF Stölzel, but that deprives the timpani beats of their momentum. Memorably beautiful again: Sato’s honeyed solo violin in the aria Schliesse, mein herze, warmly sung by Bernadett Nagy. What Sorry close is for the Matthewis Schliesse, mein herze for the Christmas Oratorio. Don’t miss a year.

