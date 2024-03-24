Henrique Rocha won the first Challenger of a promising career this Sunday in Murcia. The young Portuguese, only 19 years old, knocked down Nikoloz Basilashvili in an exciting final of almost three hours. On a gray Palm Sunday, even the roof of the Real Murcia Tennis Club was filled to say goodbye to a great week crowned with an attractive poster: the experience of a former top 20 against the talent of a promise who aims high.

The difference at the start was not only 13 years, but between Basilashvili's seniority versus Rocha's first Challenger final, but the Portuguese accepted the challenge from the beginning. A lot of rallying, exchange of blows from the back of the court, pure clay court play. However, the missed break balls and the Georgian's power began to dismantle the young Portuguese midway through the first set. Basilashvili, who printed a ball rhythm typical of the ATP circuit, was also more accurate and grabbed his first break option to secure the first set.

Rocha had doubts, as he went through a bump and also gave up his first serve of the second round. The tangle could have been final, but he saved the second break, shook off his nerves and broke free again with his powerful forehand. The match was balanced and also got dirty. The Georgian became angry over an argument over a questionable ball and even received a warning for hitting a ball in a bad way. He seemed to move better in the mud and even served to take the tournament, but Rocha is not just talent. This week he showed that he also has plenty of character and sent the set to a tie break in which he swept (7-0).

Perhaps Basilashvili saved something because he recovered his strongest version to start the final set 3-0. And even then, Rocha, a notable tennis player project, who chained 5 games when he was on the brink of the abyss, didn't give up. In an exciting finale, at the height of the entire match with several breaks and script changes, Rocha's effervescent youth prevailed. If last year Murcia discovered Arnaldi, already a regular in elite tournaments, this year it gave birth to Rocha. The young Portuguese, who has had the best week of his life, with this victory he places himself among the top 200 in the world and knocks on the door of the ATP circuit.