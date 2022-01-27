Jorrit Hendrix came in in the practice match against Vitesse (6-2) and immediately showed that he was fit. The Spartak Moscow mercenary wants to show it quickly at Feyenoord.











By Mikos Gouka With a short substitute in the closed practice match against Vitesse, Jorrit Hendrix was able to make his first minutes of play on his second working day at Feyenoord.

The midfielder, who came over from Spartak Moscow on a rental basis, is eager to show himself again in the Eredivisie. ,,I was only away from the Netherlands for a year, of course”, he says. ,,And I have to say: I really enjoyed living in Moscow. But when Feyenoord came, I didn’t have to think long. I’ve always said that a return to the Dutch league would only be possible at PSV or one other club. And that was Feyenoord. That club from Amsterdam, that is not possible. I often played against Feyenoord in the Kuip. Yes, of course that stadium is part of the fact that PSV wins little in Rotterdam, although as a PSV player I did win there in two seasons that we became champions. I was also there in Feyenoord’s championship year when Jeroen Zoet pulled the ball towards him, over the goal line and Feyenoord scored in that way. Yes, then something will happen in the stadium, eh. De Kuip is beautiful, especially the moment just before you step out of that tunnel.” See also "Health" reveals 2,504 new cases of "Corona"



PSV and Feyenoord are mainly competitors in my view, not rivals Jorrit Hendrix

According to Frank Arnesen, Hendrix would also have been attracted because he is versatile. He could also act in the defense in an emergency. ,,That’s what you all make of it”, Hendrix says with a laugh. ,,I was brought in as a midfielder, I have to take my chances there. Yes, I can also play in defence, but that’s not really talked about at all.



,,I come straight from a training camp in Dubai with Spartak Moscow. So I’m fit and could play right away, but that’s up to the coach. Spartak can only have eight foreigners on the list of players in the competition. Sometime in December they bought an additional foreign striker, who was player number 9 from outside Russia. Then the club management called my manager Fulco van Kooperen to ask if I was open to playing elsewhere. At first I was very different about it, I really wanted to keep going for my chance. There was interest from the MLS, but I didn’t like it. But then Feyenoord came and I was out very quickly. It also went very quickly and I am happy with it.

,,Yes, a PSV player in Rotterdam at Feyenoord. I think you can. I did inform a few people before signing here. Guys, this and this is about to happen, hahaha. But PSV and Feyenoord are, in my view, mainly competitors, not rivals. That is different for both clubs with Ajax, I think. I want to show it here. Those first few minutes against Vitesse were good. I am looking forward to it.”