Today, Saturday, Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said that the ballot boxes are the decisive solution to Sudan’s current crisis. Daglo said, during his meeting today with the leaders of the civil administrations, that “the situation that the country is going through puts it at a crossroads that may or may not be, due to the spread of strife and the growth of hate speech, racism and regionalism.”
