FROM THE ENVIRONMENT TO KIEV. On the old rails of an abandoned railway a commander growls orders, “Gather, gather!” The snow crunches under hasty footsteps, the ranks tighten, the air is cold, someone has yet to take out their rifle. He is in a guitar case which is thrown over the ditch. “Honor to Ukraine, honor to heroes,” they shout together. The heroes of Donbass, the heroes of the Maidan and the Revolution of dignity.

A few kilometers from Kiev, in the thick of a forest behind Lake Diamond, the battle is about to rage. A battle fought with fake weapons, between housewives, engineers, retirees. They are the volunteers who train with the Capital’s Territorial Defense Forces every weekend. “If we learn to defend ourselves, when they arrive we will be less afraid,” says Olga, employed in a telephone company. She is one of thousands of Ukrainian civilians who have signed up for training programs created and run by the government and private paramilitary groups. The programs are part of the country’s strategic defense plan in the event of a potential invasion by Russia, to foster a civilian resistance that can carry on the fight if the Ukrainian army is overwhelmed. Yesterday, like every weekend, they met for six long hours of training.

Under the snow that falls in small eddies, the soldiers are ready for battle, almost ready. Screams again the commander, a veteran of the battle of Mariupol. Someone goes left, but it doesn’t matter, the war will have to start anyway. The soldiers are divided into five formations, they will have different tasks. That of computer engineer Anton is trained in the use of weapons during a patrol in the woods. Some have heavy fishing boots, others camouflage for bird hunting, one girl wears ski pants. Many wear the uniform of the Ukrainian army, with fake radios and colored bataclavas. The weapons are made of plastic or wood. They look like the kids of the War of the Buttons, a ramshackle war, but no less violent: «I’m here because I fled in 2014, it’s no longer time to flee – explains Anton, 35 -. I was living in Lugansk when they arrived. I took my family and my mother, and I fled to Kiev. Now I want to be ready, if that happens I won’t run away again. ‘

There is a common feeling among these volunteers armed with toy rifles: they are convinced that Putin will never attack, but in the event “we are ready to defend ourselves with resistance and guerrilla warfare.” Anton voted Poroshenko, the president of the war, because Zelensky “is too uncertain”, and with his calls for calm. Many of the civilian soldiers who struggle in these woods, snort, pant and patiently repeat the same moves, have decided to join the Territorial Defense Forces right after seeing the president ask for “calm down”: “I know it’s absurd, but I got scared because the president was asking us not to be scared »says Olga.

There is no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin abit is decided if and when he will attack. But if that happens, the Ukrainian generals themselves say their regular army has little chance in a full-fledged invasion. “We know that if there is an invasion it will certainly not be a conventional war,” said Aleksander, a 33-year-old computer scientist. Ukrainian authorities have just announced that they have dismantled a criminal network that was preparing attacks to “destabilize” the country on behalf of Moscow. “The organizers of the gang were preparing a series of armed attacks on infrastructure,” Kiev intelligence said in a statement. “The separatists behaved like terrorists already in 2014. But I don’t know what will happen, I have no idea, I just know that fear takes over you just when you don’t know what to do, and now that I’m learning to defend my city and my Country I am more serene ».

This great swarm of soldiers and civilians, many of whom started training a few weeks or a few days ago, at times seems like a collective psychotherapy session: “So we can stop being afraid all together,” says Aleksander. The dilemma, hidden behind the “gentlemen” shouted in the woods, remains one: what to do in the event of a military operation in Moscow, stay, flee or fight? According to polls, one third of the population is ready to take up arms. Nataljia, a lawyer from Kiev, three daughters and a gun in her arms is one of them: “I am ready to kill if necessary, to defend my family.” She too in the Donbass has seen neighbors, friends die. And she asks all the Russians: “Why, why do you want to enter Ukraine, what reason is there?”

Biden, meanwhile, continues the diplomatic “build up” with vague statements on the US military effort in Europe: “The United States will send troops in Eastern Europe to NATO countries in the short term,” he said yesterday, without specifying when and how many. European leaders continue to show solidarity in Kiev: the head of French diplomacy Le Drian and the German foreign minister Baerbock will be in Ukraine on 7 and 8 February, today there will be MEPs from the EU foreign affairs commission.

But the words of diplomacy, to the volunteers of the Territorial Defense Forces, only feed fears and dilemmas. So that, as evening fell, like the boys of the War of the Buttons, «happy and satisfied, the gang slowly went back to the village, making a thousand plans. They would translate their desire into practice: from this act, done by them and for them, their personality was born. Thus they would have had a house, a palace, a fortress, a temple, a pantheon, where they would be masters ».