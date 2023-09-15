The Saudi News Agency (SPA) said on Thursday night: “As an extension of the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021, and as a continuation of the meetings and discussions conducted by the Saudi team headed by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen and with the participation of the brothers in the Sultanate of Oman in Sanaa during the period from 8 to 13 April 2023, In continuation of the efforts of the Kingdom and the Sultanate to reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and to reach a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties, the Kingdom has invited a delegation from Sana’a to visit the Kingdom to complete these meetings and discussions.