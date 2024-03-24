The authorities of the state of Nuevo León have issued a search document to try to locate the young man Brandon Rivera Herrera22 years old, who is missing since last March 1 of this year.

According to the file issued by the Specialized Immediate Search Group (GEBI), Brandon disappeared when he was on the Sabinas-Parás 800 highway, in the municipality of Vallecillo, Nuevo León.

Brandon Rivera He is 1.60 meters tall, has a slim build and a light brown complexion; She has straight black hair, a medium nose and a large mouth.

As particular signs, he has the following tattoos: on his right hand the surname Rivera, on his left hand the image of San Judas Tadeo, on his chest on the right side a date, and a mole on his forehead on the right side.

On the day of his disappearance, the young man was wearing dress pants, brown shoes, a white and blue plaid shirt with long sleeves, and a red vest.

He GEBI asks for the collaboration of citizens so that if you have information that helps find his whereabouts, you can contact the telephone number 8120204411. You can also call the telephone numbers of the Local People Search Commission: 8119903873 / 8120332656.