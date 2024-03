Pope Francis | Photo: Vatican Media/AFP

Pope Francis condemned this Sunday (24) the “vile terrorist attack” that killed at least 137 people and left another 180 injured in Russia. The attack is “an inhumane act that offends God”, said the pontiff during the Angelus prayer held after the Palm Sunday mass.

“I assure you of my prayers for the victims of the vile terrorist attack perpetrated the other night in Moscow. May the Lord welcome them into his peace and comfort their families,” he told the more than 25,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, in Vatican City .

The religious leader also expressed his hope to “convert the hearts” of those who organize and carry out these inhumane acts, and explained that they offend God, as the biblical command is “Thou shalt not kill.”

The pope's appeal coincides with the day of mourning in Russia for the victims of the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, on the outskirts of Moscow, where, since early in the morning, Muscovites have been taking flowers to the site of the attack, in the city of Krasnogorsk.

According to the latest data provided by the Russian Instructional Committee, the terrorist attack caused at least 137 deaths, including three children. As of this Sunday morning (24), 62 bodies had already been identified and “genetic tests are being carried out to establish the identities” of the other dead.

The attack also left 180 people injured, most of whom are still being treated in hospitals in the region. According to Russian media, some survivors of the attack took more than a day to request medical help because they were in a state of shock.

So far, Russian security forces have arrested 11 people linked to the attack, four of them accused of personally participating in the massacre, according to the country's authorities. The attack was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State.