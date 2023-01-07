KAlmost ten years after his arrest in Spain, the trial against German rocker boss Frank Hanebuth is scheduled to begin on January 23 before the National State Court in the Spanish capital, Madrid. The 58-year-old Hanebuth is accused of drug trafficking and pimping, among other things. The former professional boxer Hanebuth denies the allegations.

Along with other alleged members of the “Hells Angels”, Hanebuth was arrested in July 2013 on a finca in Mallorca and then spent two years in custody in a high-security prison in Cadiz. At the end of 2016, Hanebuth returned to Hanover and was euphorically welcomed by the local rocker scene.

Hanebuth had previously been head of the Hanover chapter of the “Hells Angels” for a long time and had controlled the red light district of the Lower Saxony state capital with his gang. When the police there took increasingly harsh action against the “Hells Angels” after critical reporting in the press, the Hanover chapter dissolved in 2012. Hanebuth then allegedly tried to move his business even more to Mallorca.

It was not until November 2022 that the Hanover Regional Court sentenced Hanebuth to a fine of 4,800 euros for a transaction from 2018. At that time, the owner of a car repair shop was visited and beaten by several members of the “Hells Angels” who wanted to collect rent claims of 2,500 euros from him. Hanebuth also belonged to this group.