Hello Neighbor 2 finally has a release date and the good news is that you won’t have to wait too long before discovering the skeletons in your neighbor’s closet once again. The sequel will be launched on December 6, 2022 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and PlayStation Store.

In Hello Neighbor 2, you will once again return to the peculiar town of Raven Brooks. This time around, however, you won’t be trying to make your way to your creepy neighbor’s basement to uncover his secrets. The story continues and instead you take on the role of Quentin, a journalist.

Pre-orders are available now and access to the beta version is guaranteed with each pre-order. This version is nothing more than a playtest and will reveal nothing of the story. Below you can take a look at the video announcing the release date.

You can already pre-order the game on PC, Xbox or PlayStation so you can have access to the beta. In addition, anyone who orders the Deluxe Edition will have five days of early access to Hello Neighbor 2 and will have all the DLC from the first day at launch that will introduce new maps and much more.

Source: Game Informer