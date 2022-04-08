Better Call Saulthe famous spin-off series taken from the masterpiece Breaking Bad and now in season number 6, is nearing its end, which would coincide with the beginning of the series in which we first saw the figure of Saul Goodman: would this result in the appearance of Heisenberg and Jessie? We understand.

There has been a lot of talk aboutappearance in Better Call Saul of the protagonists of breaking Bad but, to date, not even the shadow of them has been seen. In this regard, however, they have arrived the words of the creator of the parent series and that spin-off, namely Vince Gilligan: “It would be a shame if the series ended without the two of them appearing.”

So, the possibility of Jesse Pinkman and Heisenberg appearing in Better Call Saul season 6 is less remote than it seemed. Moreover, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have already shown in the past that they are very attached to the series that made them great and have often and willingly appeared in projects related to it..

We all remember Paul’s participation in El Caminoa spin-off film that told its own story, and Cranston’s various appearances in various flashback scenes. The already recorded availability of the actors is coupled with the statements of Vince Gillian and what seemed impossible could finally become reality.

As mentioned, the sixth season will be the last of Better Call Saul, a series that has met with great success both among the public and by sector critics. The greatest merit of this series was to be able to fill the void in the hearts of the fans left by the end of Breaking Bad.

In any case, we must unfortunately remember that there is no certainty that Heisenberg and Jessie will return to the screens, but thanks to Gillian’s words, it is now legitimate to dream.