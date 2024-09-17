Helldivers II will receive an update that aims to balance game features such as the weapon system, stratagems, enemy rework, armor penetration, among many other things.

The game also changed several features so that players do not have to carry anti-tank weaponry if they do not need to, thanks to updated armor damage for weapons such as the autocannon, heavy machine gun, and anti-materiel rifle.

In addition to these changes, they also made adjustments to the main weapons, so you won’t have to use old weapons in every match. What Arrowhead intends with this is to make each match more dynamic and unique.

Lastly, Arrowhead is also planning to bring a new balance update soon to improve the game, it is likely to arrive before day 60 of his revival plan. Helldivers II.

We also recommend: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a spiritual successor to a classic game

Helldivers II: Platforms and Price

Helldivers II is only available on PlayStation 5, as it is exclusive to this console; and on PC, where we can play it only through Steam.

The action-shooter game can be purchased for $700 MXN on Steam, while on Playstation 5 it is available for $800 MXN; both in their standard editions.

Tell us, do you think these changes can save the bad reputation it has? Helldivers II? Tell us about it on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.