This comes after a series of criticisms from fans, who have called for more care in the content of War Titles. The team has therefore decided to work on weapons and equipment that will have a real impact on Helldivers 2 and that will not be quickly forgotten after release.

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that it plans to slow down the production of updates in Helldivers 2 to give more space to quality and not just aim for quantity. For this reason, for the moment a new War Title is not coming and the interval between one and the next will not be revealed.

Words from the Helldivers 2 team

The community manager of Helldivers 2 – Twinbeard – then reiterated the team’s position: “The date of the next War Title has not been revealed, nor the interval between one War Title and the next.” In short, don’t expect a War Title this week. Usually the content arrives during the first week of each month, but this time around it’s best not to have high expectations.

We are completely in the dark about how long we will have to wait, so it could be next week or in two or three weeks. Impossible to say at the moment. However, it is a wise choice: not giving fans expectations is risky, but at least it allows the team not to impose deadlines that could prove too tight and force them to release something incomplete.

It has also been claimed that Helldivers 2 has gotten worse for fans since launch and now Arrowhead Game Studios is promising something new.