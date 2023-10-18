In conjunction with the launch trailer Of Hellboy: Web of Wyrd they arrived votes of the international press, who unfortunately do not reward the tie-in dedicated to the character of Mike Mignola very much, on the contrary they tend to criticize it a bit.
- Worth Playing – 8
- CGMagazine – 8
- GameGrin – 7
- GameSpot – 7
- God is a Geek – 7
- GameSpew – 7
- Hey Poor Player – 6
- GamesRadar+ – 6
- Noisy Pixels – 6
- TheGamer – 6
- GamingTrend – 5.5
- Push Square – 5
- PlayStation Universe – 5
- Xbox Era – 5
- PlayStation LifeStyle – 4
- Gfinity – 4
As you can see, the opinions expressed by the various publications start from a couple of 8s and then go down to 7, 6 and finally 4: a rather wide range, which demonstrates how the game probably has some strengths but also several dark sides.
In fact, we also tried Hellboy: Web of Wyrd at Gamescom and found it questionable: a shame, given the great charm that the character is still able to exercise among the general public.
The return of the hellish antihero
Announced during The Game Awards 2022, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd immediately attracted attention due to a graphic style that closely resembles the drawings of Mike Mignolathe cartoonist who created the antihero in 1993.
Of course, the international popularity came mostly thanks to the two films directed by Guillermo del Torowhile the 2019 film reboot starring David Harbor was basically a flop.
#Hellboy #Web #Wyrd #mixed #ratings #launch #trailer