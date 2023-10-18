In conjunction with the launch trailer Of Hellboy: Web of Wyrd they arrived votes of the international press, who unfortunately do not reward the tie-in dedicated to the character of Mike Mignola very much, on the contrary they tend to criticize it a bit.

Worth Playing – 8

CGMagazine – 8

GameGrin – 7

GameSpot – 7

God is a Geek – 7

GameSpew – 7

Hey Poor Player – 6

GamesRadar+ – 6

Noisy Pixels – 6

TheGamer – 6

GamingTrend – 5.5

Push Square – 5

PlayStation Universe – 5

Xbox Era – 5

PlayStation LifeStyle – 4

Gfinity – 4

As you can see, the opinions expressed by the various publications start from a couple of 8s and then go down to 7, 6 and finally 4: a rather wide range, which demonstrates how the game probably has some strengths but also several dark sides.

In fact, we also tried Hellboy: Web of Wyrd at Gamescom and found it questionable: a shame, given the great charm that the character is still able to exercise among the general public.