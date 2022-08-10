Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice from Ninja Theory has just turned 5 years old. On August 8, the studio celebrated the fifth anniversary of its popular game on Twitter.

More specifically, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was launched on PS4 and PC on August 8, 2017 and has enjoyed a lot of success with critics, especially for the topics covered.

The sanity theme and the overall quality of the game have made Hellblade one of Ninja Theory’s most popular productions.

In addition to PlayStation and PC, the title also landed on Xbox One in April 2018, on Switch in April 2019 and on Xbox Series X / S in August last year.

Today we’re grateful for 5 years of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Thank you for coming along for the ride. pic.twitter.com/POwjbZWyNO – Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) August 8, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



After the acquisition of Ninja Theory by Microsoft, which took place in 2018, the studio was able to kick off work on the new chapter Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2which will be released on PC and Xbox Series X / S.

At the moment there is no release date for the sequel and no news has arrived even on the occasion of the Xbox and Bethesda show in June. With Gamescom around the corner, maybe we could get some more information on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but nothing is official at the moment.

Source: Twitter.