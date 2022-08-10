Andrea Dovizioso’s future has been in question since before MotoGP began its five-week summer break following the Dutch Grand Prix. Several times, in the first half of the season, the Italian veteran had hinted that he would probably no longer be on the premier class grid.

For this reason, the writer of these lines had organized a meeting with Dovizioso on Thursday afternoon at Silverstone. The interview was postponed at the last moment and the reason became clear around lunchtime, when Yamaha released a press release announcing Dovizioso’s retirement.

Curiously, the statement said that he would leave after the San Marino Grand Prix, between only two races, to be replaced by test driver Cal Crutchlow. Most of the drivers retire at the end of the season, making the decision in time to savor the rest of what is their farewell season. Dovizioso, on the other hand, is doing things on a different bike, but this has always been his style in the premier class.

Do you feel calmer now that the withdrawal decision has been made public?

“Not really, because in the end when a rider makes a decision – especially me – he has been thinking about it for a long time. It’s not a day-to-day question. So, the difference is that now everyone knows, and that’s nice. usually when a driver is at the end of his career, when he decides the date, everyone starts to be more relaxed. So that’s the great thing. “

I guess because it will stop the questions about your plans for next year in MotoGP …

“No no, it’s not about next year, it’s more for complaints because you’re not fast (laughs)”.

You said you made your decision over the summer break. Was there a time this season when you felt like you had enough?

“Not a precise moment, but there have been moments when I thought about this, because I tried a lot of things. I’m quite rational, I know what I’m doing. I think I know why I’m not fast, because the mix between me and the characteristics of the bike is not perfect right now. This is clear. So after trying to change both the setting and the way of riding, I couldn’t reach the goal. So, I started thinking about retiring and that’s how I got there. to this decision “.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Did the team’s decision to leave Yamaha next year affect you in any way?

“No. To decide to retire early, you need to have a good relationship. And luckily, I had confirmation of that when I talked to Yamaha. I was able to talk about it, make this decision and they understood me. I’m really happy with that. , and the same goes for the team and my sponsors. This gave me the opportunity to make this strange choice, but I think that closing at Misano is the best decision. “

People will consider it unusual, but I believe that, from the driver’s point of view, this is not a sport where you can continue racing when you are not happy and that it is better to stop …

“Yes, that’s the right thing. I felt ready to do it. I talked to them and they understood me. That’s why we’re in this situation.”

I guess you expected that the move to Yamaha would be difficult after eight years with Ducati. But you had already ridden a Yamaha after several seasons in Honda and you were fast. So have you been surprised by the difficulties of this year?

“I didn’t expect to find these characteristics of the bike, because I had already had an experience with Yamaha. So, I didn’t find a completely different bike. But the point is that the championship has changed, the rules have changed, the bike is changed, the rivals have changed and what I found is quite unique. And in the situation we are living in now in MotoGP, these characteristics are really extreme. You can only be competitive in the way Fabio (Quartararo) drives. So, I don’t I was expecting these extreme characteristics “.

Is it more difficult for riders today to be fast riding the same way while riding it differently?

“Yes, but this is clear. The grip characteristic of this bike is extreme. I mean, the grip is not there. And that limits the way you ride it. That’s why only Fabio is fast now: the grip is so low that you have to use a completely different part of the bike to be fast. Fabio has shown that there is a possibility, but to say if a bike is balanced, more than one rider needs to be fast, even using a different style. When I was in Honda, in 2011, when we created a really good bike, there were four factory riders fighting for the podium every week, which means that the base of the bike is good, it has a feature that can be exploited. The Yamaha is really good in some ways, but it’s very limited in other areas. So it’s gone extreme. “

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And with a championship as balanced as the current one, the problems must seem even bigger …

“They’ve gotten even bigger. But that’s not the point. It’s Yamaha’s characteristic.”

Adapting isn’t an overnight process – people think some have, but it’s not easy, right?

“It is impossible to completely change your way of riding a motorcycle. Nobody can do it. You can adapt a little to the characteristics of the bike. Every high level rider can adapt a little, but he cannot completely change the DNA of his way. to drive, because the level is too extreme here. So, if you try to adopt a competitive driving style or copy the way a rival tackles a track, you will never become as good as he is. You can get close, but don’t match it. We are all good at some things, but with some bikes you can use them more and with others you can’t. But you can’t change completely. “

How would you like to be remembered in MotoGP?

“How am I. I’m very relaxed, I’m not a showman. I’m someone who says something because he believes in it, not because that’s what people want to hear. If you look at my results, I haven’t won as much as other riders, but at the end in the championship I was always in pretty good shape. It has always been like that, so I think the teams and the constructors have always believed in my final results. “

You have shown that time is not a barrier to success, because it took you a long time to fight for the World Cup …

“Yes, because every rider has different characteristics. Sometimes some riders are very fast from the start, but they are not able to constantly improve. I was like that, I was always there, but I wasn’t good enough to fight for the championship. But by working hard, even after 15 years, I managed to improve something in myself. Then the relationship with the team gets better and better, so we created something good. “

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Does seeing eight Ducatis on the grid make you think about your contribution?

“Certainly the work we have done in eight years has been difficult, hard, but in the end they are all fast now and this means that what we have done in the past has been good.”

This is not the season you wanted, hoped for and deserved. But now you can do the last races and retire proud and happy …

“Yes, I mean, everyone can want more or be happy with what they have done, that’s normal. I’m one of those who always want to get more, for whom it’s never enough, so I can’t be 100 happy. %. But in the end you have to be realistic, and for sure I’m happy, I have to be happy, because I managed to create something important with Ducati and that remains forever. Every time I see the fans, I can see from their eyes that I have did something important in that battle. So this is really good, I think it’s very important for a rider. “