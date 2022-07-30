With a post on Twitter the developers of Ninja Theory have shown the great attention to detail when it comes to creating the settings for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2: it’s not just about texture, ground conformation calculated to the millimeter and a first-rate lighting system, but also a high attention to detail, including positioning the animal excrement in settings in the most natural way possible.

In the video below, the Hellblade 2 developers show us theirs tool specially created (it can be seen from the icons in the shape of cannons that shoot excrement) to spread animal feces in the settings. A very special “touch of class”.

“Achieving a high level of realism from the reference material is extremely important to us,” reads the tweet. “This also includes precisely positioning the poos of the birds.”

Laughing and joking, this shrewdness from Ninja Theory demonstrates the great attention to detail that the team is putting into creating the environments of Hellblade 2, which is sure to make players happy who can’t wait to take on the role of again. Senua.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is currently in development for PC and Xbox Series X | S, with a release date yet to be defined. In May Ninja Theory showed a video illustrating the making of the sequence with the giant seen at The Game Awards.