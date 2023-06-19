The co-spokesperson for Verdes Equo Región de Murcia, Helena Vidal, will join the electoral list for the Senate for Murcia within the Sumar party. According to Vidal, “society has been asking us for unity for a long time, we were always willing to do so and now, finally, we will work together for a greener, fairer and more feminist Region.”

At the national level, Verdes Equo reached an agreement with Sumar on June 8 to run together in the general elections on 23-J, with the intention of providing a green and transversal perspective on all issues that concern the majority, such as the employment, mental health, health, education, housing or the climate emergency, contributing the experience of the European Green Party.

In the words of Vidal, “it is time to stop talking about the parties and talk about the concerns of the people, they need proposals that think about making life more dignified, sustainable and friendly.” Helena Vidal, a psychologist by profession, was the first green deputy in the Regional Assembly, in addition to the fact that, with her incorporation into the autonomous Parliament, it was the first time that the number of deputies exceeded the number of deputies.

With the presence of the young representative of Verdes Equo Región de Murcia on the list of the Senate with Sumar, they want to take priority regional issues to the Upper House, as the seat of territorial representation.

For Vidal, “it is necessary to bring unemployment and mental health problems to state institutions, especially in youth, and environmental problems such as the Mar Menor, the Bay of Portmán or the threats to the Cabo Cope and Puntas Regional Park of Calnegre who live on our land, so that urgent solutions can be given.