Singer Helena de Lima died today, (16) at the age of 95, at Retiro dos Artistas, in Jacarepaguá, west of Rio. In a statement, the house said that “today we say goodbye to one of the most powerful voices in the country, our dear Helena de Lima.”

Helena shone as a singer and was successful in the 1950s, becoming one of the most popular singers in Brazil. Beloved by critics, she conquered her space on the radio. Soon after she became a big poster also on television. His last album “Sentimentos” was recorded in 2007, independently.

The statement added that the singer “kept doing what she loved well past the age of 90, singing and spreading her unparalleled talent. Our feelings to the friends and family of our dear Helena de Lima.”

Career

Helena de Lima was discovered by César Ladeira in the 1940s, in a program at National Radio, where the singer performed as a freshman. In 1948, she started working as a singer at the Pigalle nightclub, in the south of Rio. In 1952, she recorded her first album on the Continental label. In the mid-1950s, she performed frequently in several nightclubs in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

She was hired for the cast of National Radio. He also worked at TV Paulista and at Rádio e TV Record, in São Paulo. In the late 1950s, he began a partnership with maestro Lauro Miranda. In the 1960s, he released several LPs, some of them recorded live on shows at the Cangaceiro nightclub, where he was very successful and where the singer Elizeth Cardoso also performed – on alternate days. One of his best-known songs is the march-rancho “Estão Voltando as Flores”, by Paulinho Soledade.

The wake is scheduled for this Tuesday (17), the date on which the singer would complete 96 years. Burial will be at São João Batista Cemetery, in Botafogo, south of Rio.