the state representative Janaina Paschoal (PRTB-SP) denied this Monday (May 16, 2022) having encouraged São Paulo voters to resist an eventual inauguration of the former president Squid (EN). On Sunday (May 15th), she wrote on her Twitter profile that “the people of São Paulo should also think about preparing the resistance, in case of Lula’s victory”.

This Monday, however, Janaina said that “there is no sign of a breach of institutionality” in your comment and that “they are making news” against her.

In the 1st publication, in addition to talking about “resistance” the squid, Janaina also snarled at presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC), who declared support for Bolsonaro. “Datena voted for Lula her whole life! I’m not badmouthing anyone, I’m just remembering facts.” wrote.

After coming under fire for allegedly encouraging a rebellion, Janaina claimed that “its resistance has always been and will be constitutional”.

“If I were preaching something outlaw, I wouldn’t be insisting that the true advocates of right-wing agendas run for the House and Senate! My resistance has always been and will be constitutional.” wrote.

First-term state deputy, she was elected with the largest number of votes ever received by a candidate for a proportional position in the history of Brazil: 2 million votes.

Professor at the USP Law School, she became known when she signed the action that led to the impeachment of then President Dilma Rousseff.

With conservative convictions, she has been one of the biggest opponents of the PT and the left. She was elected by the same party as Jair Bolsonaro. She was his ally at the beginning of his term, but later distanced herself by disagreeing with the president’s position when he clashed with Sergio Moro.

Despite the distance, it maintained support for most actions of the federal government, even though it is part of another Legislative.