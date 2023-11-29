Juventus, John’s revenge on Andrea. Agnelli realized it when it was too late

War in the family Agnelli-Elkann is not limited to the decades-long clash between Margherita pizza and children and grandchildren for the lawyer’s legacy, but there would also be another one involving John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli. A story linked to the investigation into Juventus relating to capital gains, but which in reality hides even greater motivations. A book – we read in La Verità – reveals family secrets and brings out a new aspect of the Juve affair, the investigation would have provided John with the opportunity to oust his cousin Andrew not only from the Juventus club, but also from the management of all the companies, starting from Stellantis, up to Exor, the family safe. In the book “Juventus Segreta”, written by Gigi Moncalvo, the last years of Andrea Agnelli are retraced. What triggered in him in such a clear and at the time inexplicable way push him to reverse what good he had done up to then? He would have been behind all this a secret plan orchestrated by John.

Elkann, – continues La Verità – behind his face as a good boy, he hides what is a fundamental difference compared to his outcast cousin: ruthlessness and a heart of stone. Even Donna Allegra Caracciolothe widow of Umberto Agnelli, begged John several times to do not rage against his beloved son Andrea. But it was all in vain: he didn’t respond, he pretended to grant his benevolence, he lowered his eyes and then “thrust the knife” even more cruelly. The Agnelli era is over thanks to John, he let him make mistakes until he put his back against the wall. The first revenge: forcing Andrea to resignation and remove him from the scene. Not only from Juve, but also from the boards of Exor and that of Stellantis. Then the other revenge: the letter to UEFA, Real Madrid and Barcelona to exit the Super League and as if that wasn’t enough he also did it withdraw all legal action that Andrea had been carrying out for years against Figc And Interputting the story to rest forever Calciopoli.

