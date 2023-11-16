HEino thanked his wife Hannelore for her great sympathy after the death. Heino’s manager Helmut Werner told the German Press Agency on Thursday that he had received hundreds, if not thousands, of messages of sympathy.

“Heino is in great sadness and misses his Hannelore every moment. But he would like to let you know that the many warm messages are reaching him and that the kind lines you send him are touching him very much!”, it said on Thursday on the musician’s website.

“The tour to the churches was Hannelore’s idea”

Hannelore was buried a week after her death on Wednesday in the cemetery in Kitzbühel among her closest friends and family. Werner reported that Heino placed 44 red roses on Hannelore’s grave, one for each year of marriage. “Heino was able to say goodbye quietly.”

The singer and actress Hannelore Kramm was the woman at Heino’s side for more than four decades. She died a week ago, on November 8th, at the age of 82 in Kitzbühel, Austria. Heino and Hannelore married in 1979 and were considered the dream couple of German folk music for many years.

A memorial service will be held next spring for the public and fans in memory of Hannelore. The exact date has not yet been set.







The manager announced that Heino’s church tour, which was originally supposed to continue this weekend, would take place: “Heino continues to sing.” However, the continuation of the tour would be postponed by a week. The tour will resume on November 24th in Dresden. The next appearance is planned for December 2nd in Bad Tölz (Bavaria). “The tour to the churches was Hannelore’s idea. This tour will take place in memory of Hannelore,” said Werner. “Heino needs his fans more than ever.”

Already 250 concerts in places of worship

Instead of several appearances, Heino will initially do one concert per week “to see how he can do it”. He will also remove the song “It’s nice to be in the world” from the program. The new, revised tour schedule will be published on the homepage.

Heino has already played his baritone at 250 concerts in places of worship as part of the “The Heavens Praise” tour. Originally, concerts were planned in 23 other cities over three months from next weekend, which would take him through four countries.