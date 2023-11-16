Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 11:14

Brussels, 16 – The European Commission extended the license for the use of glyphosate in the European Union (EU) for another 10 years, after the 27 member countries failed to reach consensus once again. Representatives of the States did not reach a decision last month, and a new vote by an appeal committee was again inconclusive this Thursday, 16th. The agrochemical, widely used in the bloc, had approval on the EU market until mid-December.

The 10-year extension proposed by the European Commission required a “qualified majority”, defined as 55% of the 27 members representing at least 65% of the EU’s total population of around 450 million people. With several countries abstaining, this number was not reached.

Due to the impasse, the EU’s executive arm stated that it will endorse its own proposal and renew approval with new conditions.

“The restrictions include a ban on pre-harvest use as a desiccant and the need for specific measures to protect non-target organisms,” it said in a statement.

Over the past decade, glyphosate, used in products such as Roundup, has been the subject of scientific debate about its effects on the environment and human health. The herbicide was introduced by Monsanto in 1974 as an effective way to kill weeds. Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018 and has been dealing with Roundup-related claims and lawsuits. In 2020, the company said it would pay up to $10.9 billion to resolve about 125,000 claims.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, based in France, and part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as a “probable human carcinogen”.

However, the EU’s food safety agency paved the way for a 10-year extension by saying in July that it had “not identified critical areas of concern” in the use of glyphosate.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concluded in 2020 that the herbicide posed no risk to human health, but a federal appeals court in California last year ordered the agency to reexamine that decision, saying it was not supported by sufficient evidence. Source: Associated Press