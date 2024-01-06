Heidi: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Saturday 6 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, Heidi, a 2015 film directed by Alain Gsponer, will be broadcast. The story is based on the novel of the same name by Johanna Spyri. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Heidi is a little girl who lives with her aunt Dete, before being taken to her grandfather, the “Old Man of the Alp”, who does not have a good reputation in the village, in a house in the mountains of Switzerland. Here she spends her time with her friend Peter and she grazes her grandfather's goats. Her life is turned upside down when her aunt decides to take her to Frankfurt, to Mr. Sesemann's house. Here she meets Clara, Sesemann's wheelchair-bound daughter, and her strict housekeeper, Mrs. Rottenmeier. Heidi gets along very well with Clara, but she soon becomes homesick for her and her grandfather's house and wants to return to her beloved mountains, but at the same time she wants to be with Clara. So Heidi, also forced for health reasons, returns to her grandfather, bringing Peter's grandmother some of her soft rolls, and writes a letter to Clara, who won't think twice about going to visit her.

Peter, not very happy with his arrival, accustomed only to the presence of Heidi, slides his wheelchair along a stream, but his grandfather decides to carry it on his shoulders with Heidi to the pasture. While sitting on a rock, Clara admires a butterfly resting on her foot, which when it flies away, she tries to chase, almost succeeding, before the amazed eyes of Heidi and Peter, who immediately run to help her. The next day Mr. Sesemann arrives to take Clara back to her house as she doesn't like her place, but he is shocked to see her come towards him with her legs and no longer in a wheelchair and he hugs her apologizing to her. Before leaving, Clara's grandmother gives Heidi a diary, with her own pencil, encouraging her to write fairy tales, despite her classmates' teasing her.

Heidi: the cast

We've seen Heidi's plot, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Anuk Steffen: Heidi

Bruno Ganz: grandfather

Isabelle Ottmann: Clara Sesemann

Quirin Agrippi: Peter

Katharina Schüttler: Miss Rottenmeier

Anna Schinz: Aunt Dete

Maxim Mehmet: Mr. Sesemann

Hannelore Hoger as Grandma Sesemann

Peter Lohmeyer: Sebastian

Jella Haase: Tinette

Rebecca Indermaur: Peter's mother

Monica Gubser: Peter's grandmother

Lilian Naef: Barbel

Streaming and TV

Where to see Heidi on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 6 January 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.